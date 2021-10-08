e-Money (NGM) Price Down 4.2% This Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $21.59 million and approximately $291,291.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00091710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.97 or 0.99950700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.86 or 0.06446262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

