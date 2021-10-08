e-Money (NGM) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and approximately $269,300.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Money has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00143749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00091091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,058.30 or 0.99650974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.20 or 0.06371161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.