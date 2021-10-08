EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.32.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

