Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.76% of Eagle Bancorp worth $264,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth $213,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGBN stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

