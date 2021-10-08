EarnX Reaches One Day Volume of $19,876.00 (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, EarnX has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $2.53 million and $19,876.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00062095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,503.63 or 0.99951177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.76 or 0.06520718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 7,036,122,309,129 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance . The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EarnX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

