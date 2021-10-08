Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski Sells 50,000 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.46. 517,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.