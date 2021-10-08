Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 48352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.19 million and a PE ratio of 4.39.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

