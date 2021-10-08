EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of EastGroup Properties worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.64 and a 52 week high of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.97.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.