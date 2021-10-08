Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $104.71. 10,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

