Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after buying an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

