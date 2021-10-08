Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,839. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average of $151.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

