eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Reduced by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 158,086 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 3.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of eBay worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.79. 130,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

