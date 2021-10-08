eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 61.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 63.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 126,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

