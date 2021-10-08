eBoost Tops 1-Day Volume of $887.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $887.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00331439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000098 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

