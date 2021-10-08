Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

