Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,309,000 after buying an additional 104,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

ECL stock opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.