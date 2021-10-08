Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.42

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
