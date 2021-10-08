Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.42

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 449,292 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.