ECOSC (ECU) Hits Market Cap of $6,891.14

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, ECOSC has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOSC has a total market cap of $6,891.14 and $578.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00229382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

ECU is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

