Eden (EDN) Price Hits $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $263,278.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

