Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $107,121.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $107,121.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. 69,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,195,000 after buying an additional 78,003 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

