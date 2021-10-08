Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $107,121.30 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $107,121.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.30. 69,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,435. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $40.49.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.