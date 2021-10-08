Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.37. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 942 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,664 shares of company stock valued at $912,709.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

