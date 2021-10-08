Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) versus Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Head to Head Analysis

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

96.6% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edgewise Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Assembly Biosciences 0 4 3 0 2.43

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 85.64%. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 161.40%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences $79.11 million 1.87 -$62.15 million ($1.75) -1.88

Edgewise Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences -78.57% -37.80% -33.10%

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats Assembly Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin and Derek A. Small on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.