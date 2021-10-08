Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Down to $39.03

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.03, but opened at $38.00. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $35.42, with a volume of 11,941 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDIT. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.