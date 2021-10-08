Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

EDUC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 22,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $83.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.10. Educational Development has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $19.74.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

