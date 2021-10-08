Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.73. 1,962,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

