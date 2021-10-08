Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.73. 1,962,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $103.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
