eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.48

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $14.61. eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 15,701 shares trading hands.

EFTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFTR)

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

