Efinity Token (EFI) Market Cap Reaches $43.11 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001452 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $43.11 million and $5.94 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00237099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00102065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

EFI is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

