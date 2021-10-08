EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.73. 19,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 44,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

EG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:EGGF)

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

