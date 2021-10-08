eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.14% of eHealth worth $246,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $138,050,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 60,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28 and a beta of -0.12.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

