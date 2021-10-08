Eight Capital Downgrades Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) to Tender

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Alcanna stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 549,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.60, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. Alcanna has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.19.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

