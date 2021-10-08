Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.44 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and $315,693.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00325979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,044,722 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

