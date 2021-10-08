Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 284.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGO opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.