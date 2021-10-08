Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,386 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Element Solutions worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,967 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,778,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,942,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2,483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 711,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 683,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after buying an additional 668,541 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

