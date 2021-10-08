Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,851 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Eli Lilly and worth $230,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 20,327.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 212,620 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 74.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,871 shares of company stock valued at $132,288,179. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.80. 22,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,806. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

