Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

EFC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.73. 320,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,370. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $938.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

