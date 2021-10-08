Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

