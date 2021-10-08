Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $6,002,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14,505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 68,613 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2,262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.