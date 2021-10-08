Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

