Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after acquiring an additional 429,427 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

