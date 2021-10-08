Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

FISV opened at $109.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

