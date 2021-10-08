Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 4,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 93,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after buying an additional 91,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $986,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.26 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

