Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,014,529 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

EW opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

