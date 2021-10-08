Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

