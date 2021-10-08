Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,466,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $67.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

