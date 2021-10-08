Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $153.12. 4,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $151.10. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.