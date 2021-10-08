Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

BX stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

