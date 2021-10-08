Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $326.54. 4,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,548. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.84.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

