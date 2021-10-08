Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of D traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.49. 8,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,585. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.