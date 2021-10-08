Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after buying an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $315.50 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

