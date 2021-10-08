Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,135 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

